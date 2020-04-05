MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.12 price objective on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 228,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.44.
MJardin Group Company Profile
