MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of MJardin Group (OTCMKTS:MJARF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.12 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJARF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 228,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,866. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

MJardin Group Company Profile

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

