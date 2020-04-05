Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MLLCF stock remained flat at $$22.50 during trading on Wednesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.