Morgan Stanley Cuts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $94.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.54.

DTE stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.13. 1,815,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

