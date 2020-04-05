Morgan Stanley Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $215.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.84.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.70. 7,298,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,348,297. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.45.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.