Morgan Stanley Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $94.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.54.

Shares of DTE traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,441. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

