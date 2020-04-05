Morgan Stanley Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $1,140.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,180.86.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $790.56. 362,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $970.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,100.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 64.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

