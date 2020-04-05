Morgan Stanley Trims Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price to $3.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Endo International alerts:

ENDP stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,310,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,032,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $700.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.51. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.15 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after buying an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Endo International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,376,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Endo International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 43,771 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.