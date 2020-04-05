Morgan Stanley Trims Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Target Price to $215.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HD. Cfra raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.84.

Shares of HD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,297. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $194.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

