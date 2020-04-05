Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Cut to $311.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $336.00 to $311.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Msci has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.56.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $16.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.61. 839,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,942. Msci has a 52-week low of $204.64 and a 52-week high of $335.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.28 and a 200-day moving average of $260.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Msci by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

