M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. 1,138,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.20. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,454,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

