National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.57.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 2,843,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.