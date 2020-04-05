National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.57.
NYSE NNN traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 2,843,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26.
In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
