National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.
NYSE:NNN traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 2,843,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.
In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.