National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 2,843,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

