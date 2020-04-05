Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 259.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.45. 108,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,584. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. The company has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 254,328 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 41,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 104,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

