Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 30,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The company has a market cap of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.88 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

