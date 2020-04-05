Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Navios Maritime stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 30,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $118.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.18% of Navios Maritime worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

