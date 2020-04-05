Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) PT Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NAV. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Navistar International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Navistar International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.31.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,597. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.86. Navistar International has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.