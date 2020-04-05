NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark lowered their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. CWM LLC boosted its position in NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

