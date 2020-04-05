NCR (NYSE:NCR) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NCR. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

NCR stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 2,813,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,234. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

