Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $146.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $142.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.92.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 569,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. Nevro has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $148.05. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The firm had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.