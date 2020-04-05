Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $120.00 at SunTrust Banks

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $146.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nevro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.92.

Shares of NVRO stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $93.96. 569,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,715. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.98. Nevro has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nevro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, AXA purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,147,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

