New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NGD. TD Securities cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC upgraded New Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Get New Gold alerts:

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.