New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura upped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.57.

NRZ traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 39,985,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,041,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

