New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.33. 39,985,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,041,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.17%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $187,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

