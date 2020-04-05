New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cfra lifted their price objective on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,055. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. New York Times has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in New York Times by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Times by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in New York Times by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,484,000 after purchasing an additional 687,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

