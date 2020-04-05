Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $47.15. 7,798,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,734. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $111,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,369 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth about $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

