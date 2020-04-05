NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at SunTrust Banks

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.21.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a market capitalization of $558.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero sold 411,356 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $10,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,736,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345 and sold 1,193,776 shares valued at $29,987,607. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.