Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.02 ($4.67).

NOKIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

