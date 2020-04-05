North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 194,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,179. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.