NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

NOW (NYSE:DNOW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNOW. TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.76. 1,810,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,946. The firm has a market cap of $541.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NOW will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 57,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of NOW by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in NOW by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in NOW by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 401,849 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

