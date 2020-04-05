OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OFG. TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OFG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 607,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,516. The firm has a market cap of $530.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez bought 15,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $145,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.