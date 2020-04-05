OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OFG. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 607,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.
In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Company Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
See Also: Portfolio Manager
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.