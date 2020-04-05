OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OFG. TheStreet lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 607,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 42,954 shares of company stock worth $503,222. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.