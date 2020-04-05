Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average is $119.07. Okta has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

