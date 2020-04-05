Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Omnicom Group stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 2,310,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,961. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.07. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 26,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

