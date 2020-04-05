Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE OMC traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $49.59. 2,310,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,961. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.07. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

