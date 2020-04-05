Oppenheimer Trims Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Target Price to

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MTCH. Aegis reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.39.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $63.70. 1,373,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. Match Group has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $547.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 207,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,877,669.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

