Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Shares of OC stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,888. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

