Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Shares of OC traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,888. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

