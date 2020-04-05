Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to $21.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAAS. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.10 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

PAAS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 2,280,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

