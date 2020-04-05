Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Raised to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of Paramount Group stock remained flat at $$8.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Paramount Group has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

