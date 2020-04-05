Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 2,096,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,541. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after buying an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 99,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

