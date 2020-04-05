PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,920. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,099,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,772,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,640,000 after purchasing an additional 423,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,458,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

