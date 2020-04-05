PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 4,503,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,920. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.