PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.
Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 4,503,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,920. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $224,399.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,707 shares of company stock worth $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares worth $60,677. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).
