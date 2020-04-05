Piper Sandler Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $60.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PVH presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,745. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth $4,412,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 21.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

