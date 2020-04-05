Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.