Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.
NYSE PAGP traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.85.
In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $147,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,937.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.