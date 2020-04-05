Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Plantronics stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Plantronics has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plantronics news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,390,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 682,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 88,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 512,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 234,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,916,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

