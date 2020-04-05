PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $114.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a top pick rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.92.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.54 on Wednesday, hitting $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.92 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

