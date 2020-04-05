Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE PBH traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,246. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

