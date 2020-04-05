Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFS. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $12.41. 421,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,141. The company has a market capitalization of $862.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

