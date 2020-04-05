Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 300,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $9,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.