Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Quanex Building Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE NX traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $9.32. 300,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,314. The firm has a market cap of $309.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $9,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 407,407 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $3,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 133,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

